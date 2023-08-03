Hendrix receives $10,000 grant from Arvest Foundation

Arvest Foundation officials present Hendrix College with a $10,000 grant to support the private liberal arts college’s Aspire Scholars Program.

 Submitted photo

The Arvest Foundation has awarded Hendrix College a $10,000 grant to support the private liberal arts college’s Aspire Scholars Program.

Arvest Bank Conway Community President Brooks Davis presented Hendrix officials with grant at a ceremony at the college’s Mary Ann and David Dawkins Welcome Center on Wednesday, a news release issued by Hendrix read.

