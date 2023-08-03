Hendrix receives $10,000 grant from Arvest Foundation

The Arvest Foundation has awarded Hendrix College a $10,000 grant to support the private liberal arts college’s Aspire Scholars Program.
Arvest Bank Conway Community President Brooks Davis presented Hendrix officials with grant at a ceremony at the college’s Mary Ann and David Dawkins Welcome Center on Wednesday, a news release issued by Hendrix read.
“The Arvest Foundation is excited to make an investment in Hendrix College, which is a highly esteemed and dynamic institution in our community,” Davis said, per the news release.
Since its inception in 2015, the Hendrix Aspire Scholarship Program has “promoted economic diversity among the student body by identifying talented Arkansas students who will succeed in the classroom,” the news release read.
In addition to financial assistance, students receive mentoring and other support from the Office for Diversity and Inclusion. Since 2015, Hendrix has awarded Aspire Scholarships to nearly 100 students.
This is the second year of the Arvest Foundation’s support of the Aspire Scholars program.
“On behalf of our students who will benefit directly from this grant, we are deeply grateful to the Arvest Foundation for its generous support,” Hendrix College President Karen K. Petersen said. “Not only does this grant reflect the foundation’s philanthropic mission and community values, but it also helps provide critical financial assistance to deserving students and continues our commitment to ensuring a Hendrix education is accessible and affordable to all.”
