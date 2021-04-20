Hendrix College has been awarded a $2 million challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation, the college announced in a news release.
The grant will support the launch of the College’s Residence Hall Renewal Project, which includes the renovation of historic Martin and Veasey Halls in the core of the Hendrix campus.
“We are so grateful to the Mabee Foundation for its longtime support,” Hendrix President Ellis Arnold said. “This challenge grant will be a critical catalyst for completing the renovation of two historic residence halls that hold a special place in the hearts of Hendrix alumni and are absolutely integral to the campus experience of our students.”
The $9.2 million Residence Hall Renewal Project, which will begin in late May, is part of “A Time to Lead,” the College’s $150 million capital campaign. To complete the Mabee Challenge, Hendrix must raise $1.7 million by April 15, 2022.
Last fall, Hendrix announced that it had surpassed its original $110 million campaign goal more than a year ahead of schedule. In November, Hendrix received a $15 million gift from the Windgate Foundation and expanded its campaign goal to $150 million. The campaign now stands at $133 million and will extend to 2023.
