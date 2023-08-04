Hendrix receives $25,000 gift from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Manager of Talent Selection for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield Jason Carter (left) and Hendrix College Professor of Computer Science and faculty advisor to Disco Tray Studios Mark Goadrich (right).

 Hendrix College Office of Communications / Submitted photo

Hendrix College has been awarded $25,000 from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Friday.

The gift will support Hendrix computer science students honing their software development skills through the College’s Disco Tray Studios, as well as the Professional Power Hour segment of the College’s annual Career Term, a yearly intensive career exploration and preparation program for sophomore students.

