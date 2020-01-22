People across history have fought against issues of gender inequality for ages.
Hendrix College Title IX Investigator and Education Coordinator Allison Vetter spoke with members of the Conway Kiwanis Club during their weekly meeting on Wednesday regarding problems some have faced in years past and solutions through the years that have been brought forward to make a difference.
Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance and states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
Title IX protection hasn’t always been, though. Before legislation, Vetter said, stories floated around about women’s negative experiences in athletics, which tends to be associated with the issue.
For instance, she said, women’s sports teams would have to hold bake sales or other fundraisers just to secure travel funds to events whereas men’s teams travel expenses were paid for through the university, or, stories about women’s swim teams forced to practice late at night because the men’s teams had secured primetime hours.
Vetter said a big issue presented has also been how women referees were paid about half of what male referees made despite both making the same calls.
Enter in the Civil Rights Law passed in 1964 and Title VI, which banned discrimination on race, color and national origin, then Title VII, which banned all of those plus sex in employment. Still, not education.
In 1967, though, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed an executive order regarding discrimination on the basis of sex in any entity receiving federal contracts.
“That kind of bridged that gap,” Vetter said.
At this time, Bernice Sandler, the “Godmother of Title IX,” entered the scene. Sandler was working on her dissertation looking for employment; around seven positions sat vacant in her department. Applying with no avail, she wondered why.
Vetter said she received responses from her colleagues similar to, “You come on too strong for a woman,” woman stay at home with the sick children so Sandler would be gone too much and the real kicker, “You’re not a real professor, you’re just a housewife that went back to school.”
After coming across Johnson’s order, Sandler filed 269 discrimination complaints against colleges and universities across the U.S., all of which had to do something with admissions practices, scholarships, hiring practices, etc.
“If it was in the realm of education, she examined it and if there was a need that she believed needed to be addressed, she filed a complaint,” Vetter said. “This got people’s attention, including some folks in congress.”
U.S. Congress then passed Title IX in 1971, signed into law in 1972.
In 1984, Grove City College in Pennsylvania filed a lawsuit, and won, on the argument, because they were private and received no federal funds, they weren’t bound by Title IX.
In 1987, under the Civil Rights Restoration Act, all schools, public and private, that received federal funds both direct and indirect — like student loans — were subject.
Up until around 2010, Vetter said, Title IX still wasn’t taken very seriously.
“I’ll be completely honest, hardly anybody was doing a good job at this,” Vetter said. “Most of the time people were ignoring it altogether.”
The Obama Administration put out specific guidance to help institutions figure out what was supposed to be done:
• When an institution is “on notice,” or has someone in a position to do something about the behavior learns about it, that there’s a possible policy violation, they are responsible for:
1.) Stopping the behavior as soon as possible.
2.) Preventing any further occurrence.
3.) Mitigating its effect.
Vetter said all of this is done through interim measures via accommodations they can use to stop it including keeping it from impacting anyone further and helping those who were affected, be more comfortable on campus.
“Examples of things I do all the time, I administer no-contact directives, kind of like putting people in a preverbal timeout from one another, that tends to quiet things down pretty quickly,” she said. “I can do schedule changes, work-study changes, bar people from certain parts of campus. These are things we can do right away, even before we start investigating.”
Vetter said the educational outline encompasses a lot, pretty much anything that happens related to their education.
A new addition was put in place in 2016, which extended to LGBTQ students.
“Here’s where we are now,” Vetter said. “One of the things the Trump Administration did after taking office, is resend those protections for LGBTQ students. I will tell you, most institutions aren’t going to change and go back.”
She said later that year, they were told they were going to get new recommendations … a revamp of Title IX and given new direction. The timeline on receiving those permanent changes has been moved several times.
“We’re still waiting, so … we’re not sure,” Vetter said.
Why is this all so important, Vetter asked the members present.
It’s everywhere, especially on college campuses, a time when students are especially vulnerable.
“If we know that, then we probably ought to be prepared if something like that happens,” Vetter said.
She said in the past five years, sexual harassment is the issue she deals with the most and with social media now, there are varying opportunities out there to take advantage of others.
“I have images and files in my office of things I wish I’d never seen,” she said.
Why civil rights legislation, she asked.
“We know this is a risky time in people’s lives, and we know the effects of having those experiences can have on students,” Vetter said. “If you’re too scared to leave your room, or you go home from break and don’t come back at all, you’ve now lost access to your education.
“That’s the one thing Title IX was meant to protect … that no matter what happens to you, you can still go to class, go to practice, go to rehearsal, do those things you need to do that are all part of your educational experience.”
