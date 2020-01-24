The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Division of Research Programs has awarded a 12-month research fellowship to Alex Vernon, Julia Mobley Odyssey Professor of English, at Hendrix College.
Vernon’s application was one of the 99 approved out of the 1,220 total received across all four NEH fellowship programs. He is the first Hendrix faculty member to receive an award of this scope from the NEH, according to Hendrix officials.
Citing prominent historical and art exhibits that reflect on the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and the 18-hour nonfiction film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, Vernon said the time is right for also revisiting the literary history of this decade-long war.
“A lot of readers know Tim O’Brien’s, 'The Things They Carried,' — it is one of the most assigned contemporary works of fiction in U.S. high schools and colleges," he said. "But O’Brien’s career doesn’t exist in a vacuum. There’s a rich historical, literary, and personal context."
Vernon added that "sadly," these voices are being lost.
"Michael Herr, the author of, 'Dispatches,' died in 2016," he said. "Larry Heinemann, whose post-war novel, 'Paco’s Story,' shocked everyone when it won the National Book Award over Toni Morrison’s, 'Beloved,' died only last month. I was very fortunate to visit with Larry this past summer. So, there is some urgency to this task.”
Vernon, a combat veteran, integrates his interest in war literature into his course offerings.
Last semester, he taught a course on American war literature and this spring, he will teach a literature course titled, “Imagined Vietnam,” and also an Oxford-style tutorial on O’Brien for a small group of Murphy Scholars in Literature and Language.
At the beginning of the fall semester, he will begin his fellowship research, which will include many personal interviews plus the study of correspondence, drafts and other primary documents in archives as well as in private hands.
Rather than aiming for an approach rooted in literary analysis, Vernon plans to develop a generational literary biography, accessible and appealing to the general reading public as well as scholars and students.
“For me, scholarship of this kind is service work,” Vernon said. “It’s an honor, a responsibility, and a joy. It makes me a better teacher for my Hendrix students … the research and the teaching each deepen the other.”
