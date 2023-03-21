Hendrix College senior Adaja Cooper has been named to the 2023 class of Thomas J. Watson Fellows, a news release issued by Hendrix College read.

The Thomas J. Watson Fellowship is a one-year grant for purposeful, independent exploration outside the United States, awarded to graduating seniors nominated by one of 41 partner institutions. Cooper, a studio art major and business minor from Little Rock, is the 40th Hendrix student to receive this honor.

