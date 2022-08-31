Hendrix SOAR students obtain certifications 1

SOAR students at Hendrix obtained certifications in six different programs this month to start the fall semester.

 Submitted photo

Twenty-six members of the Hendrix Student Outreach Alternative Resources Team (SOAR) received certifications in six programs to begin the fall semester, per a news release issued by Hendrix on Monday.

SOAR, an initiative at Hendrix led by students, comprises a collection of campus leaders who serve as peer mentors for their fellow students, the press release read. Peer mentors received certifications this month in Mental Health First Aid, the One Love Campaign, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), Campus Safety, Emotional Intelligence and Substance programs, as well as information on Title IX policies at the college and Safe Zone, a LGBTQ+ awareness and ally training resource.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

