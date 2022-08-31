Twenty-six members of the Hendrix Student Outreach Alternative Resources Team (SOAR) received certifications in six programs to begin the fall semester, per a news release issued by Hendrix on Monday.
SOAR, an initiative at Hendrix led by students, comprises a collection of campus leaders who serve as peer mentors for their fellow students, the press release read. Peer mentors received certifications this month in Mental Health First Aid, the One Love Campaign, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), Campus Safety, Emotional Intelligence and Substance programs, as well as information on Title IX policies at the college and Safe Zone, a LGBTQ+ awareness and ally training resource.
In addition to the 26 students who received comprehensive certifications in all the training lessons, seven staff members received Mental Health First Aid certifications, while while two others received certifications in ASIST.
The longest training, ASIST, consisted of a two-day interactive workshop. Per the news release, SOAR members want to help their fellow students, and the certifications they received this month will help them do that.
“SOAR is made up of returning students who are campus leaders wanting to make a difference in the lives of incoming students by serving [them] as peer mentors – not in the academic sense, but in the social world of the Hendrix College community,” the news release read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
