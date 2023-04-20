Verity Callahan, a Conway native, won third place for her poem “Anything But Flesh” in the Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas’ 2023 Pat Laster Collegiate Poetry Contest.
Verity is in her senior year of a degree in English-Literary studies at Hendrix College. She plans to pursue a career in copy-editing and marketing.
Her instructor, Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach, Ph.D., and assistant professor and Murphy fellow in English-creative writing said: “Verity began my poetry class thinking she was only a literary scholar, a keen thinker about the words of others rather than a talented creative writer herself.
“However, from her first poem, the very self-portrait commended in this contest, her lyric sensibilities shone, her way with image and metaphor surprised, and her lines intuitively sang with a music all their own. From poem to poem, revision to revision, Verity has grown more and more into the gifted poet she always was. Her poems linger in intimacy of precise moments and at once reach for universally relatable human emotions, achieving a delicate tonal balance and wisdom well beyond her years. It has been a gift to be her teacher and to learn as much from her poems as I have taught her. I cannot wait to read what she writes next.”
Verity read her poem at the PRA’s Dr. Lily Peter Spring Celebration in Benton recently. She received a certificate and a $200 prize. Anyone interested in joining the PRA, is encouraged to visit the PRA website. The 2024 contest information will be available next winter.
