Poetry winner

The 2023 Pat Laster Collegiate Poetry contest third-place winner, Hendrix senior Verity Callahan, reads her poem, “Anything But Flesh” at the Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas’ Dr. Lily Peter Spring Celebration held recently in Benton.

 Submitted photo

Verity Callahan, a Conway native, won third place for her poem “Anything But Flesh” in the Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas’ 2023 Pat Laster Collegiate Poetry Contest.

Verity is in her senior year of a degree in English-Literary studies at Hendrix College. She plans to pursue a career in copy-editing and marketing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.