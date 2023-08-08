A group of three Hendrix College students recently completed summer internships at the University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health in Little Rock, the private liberal arts college announced via social media on Monday.

The students, Anna Eichenberger, Katie Gray and Jack Nolen, were part of the UAMS Stead Scholars Program, an eight-week internship in which the students were paired with a mentor in the public health field.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.