A group of three Hendrix College students recently completed summer internships at the University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health in Little Rock, the private liberal arts college announced via social media on Monday.
The students, Anna Eichenberger, Katie Gray and Jack Nolen, were part of the UAMS Stead Scholars Program, an eight-week internship in which the students were paired with a mentor in the public health field.
“I learned so much about public health and possible career opportunities through different forums, meetings and conferences,” Gray said, per the Hendrix social media post. “Hendrix introduced me to this internship opportunity and prepared me for a professional working environment, which allowed me to flourish and make important career-focused connections for my future. I worked at the Arkansas Department of Health under the Office of Health Disparities Elimination. My research project was about increasing breastfeeding rates in Arkansas by eliminating barriers in the workplace.”
UAMS Associate Dean for Public Health Practice Dr. Joseph Bates, a 1954 Hendrix graduate, presented the three students with their internship certificates. Bates also earned degrees from the University of Arkansas and UAMS.
