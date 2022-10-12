Three Hendrix College alumni will receive Odyssey Medals on Oct. 27, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release. The Odyssey Medal, an award first started in 2004 with the Odyssey Program, awards Hendrix alumni for exemplifying the ideals of the program’s six categories: artistic creativity, global awareness, professional and leadership development, service to the world, research and special projects.
The 2022 Odyssey Medal recipients include Ken Babcock, Beth Wiedower Jackson and Mel White. Babcock, a graduate of Hendrix’s 1965 class, received the medal for the special projects category. A waterfowl biologist and retired conservationist, Babcock has worked for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the Missouri Department of Conservation and Ducks Unlimited in a career that has spanned over five decades. Per the news release, Babcock received the W.W. Watson Award from the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies in 2005 for his contributions to wildlife management.
Jackson, a member of Hendrix’s 1999 graduating class, is the executive director of the Astrodome Conservancy in Houston. An interdisciplinary degree holder in Southern Studies, Jackson has also served as a director for the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Rural Heritage Development Initiative, as well as a tourism consultant for the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. This Odyssey Medal honor in the Service to the World category is Jackson’s second professional award, having received an award for preservation work from the National Council on Public History in 2005.
The final medal recipient, Mel White, is a graduate of Hendrix’s 1972 class and has worked as a freelance writer. White has worked as a reporter and editor, as well as a music producer. His work has featured in the Arkansas Democrat, the Arkansas Times and publications of the National Geographic Society, among others. A traveler whose been to over 40 countries, White has won awards in the past from the Society of American Travel Writers and the North American Travel Journalists Association. Married to Hope Coulter, the Director of the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation, White’s Odyssey Medal is for the global awareness category.
The Odyssey Medal has been awarded to over 80 Hendrix alumni since 2004. The most recent medal recipients include Patterson Clark, Rebekah Miles and Mike Mills. Medal recipients are nominated by members of the Hendrix College community and presented to the recipients by the Hendrix Board of Trustees.
The medal is part of the larger Odyssey Program in which all Hendrix students must complete courses or projects in the program’s categories. The ultimate goal of the program, per Hendrix’s website, is to provide students with life-changing experiences. In the most recent round of grant awards given to students to complete Odyssey projects in April, projects funded included an exploration into wilderness medicine in Costa Rica, an internship at the Conway Regional Physical Therapy Center, a trip to New York City for senior Hendrix art major students and a research study on music and civil rights, among others.
Currently, Hendrix College is taking nominations for their 2023-2024 medal recipients. The nominations, due to College President Ellis Arnold by Dec. 31, 2022, can be emailed to Arnold’s email address at president@hendrix.edu or mailed to Arnold’s office at 1600 Washington Avenue in Conway. Nominations can also be made on Hendrix’s website.
The Oct. 27 special convocation in which the three medalists will receive their honors will start at 11:10 a.m. in Hendrix’s Reves Recital Hall at the Trieschmann Fine Arts Building.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.