Three Hendrix College alumni will receive Odyssey Medals on Oct. 27, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release. The Odyssey Medal, an award first started in 2004 with the Odyssey Program, awards Hendrix alumni for exemplifying the ideals of the program’s six categories: artistic creativity, global awareness, professional and leadership development, service to the world, research and special projects.

The 2022 Odyssey Medal recipients include Ken Babcock, Beth Wiedower Jackson and Mel White. Babcock, a graduate of Hendrix’s 1965 class, received the medal for the special projects category. A waterfowl biologist and retired conservationist, Babcock has worked for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the Missouri Department of Conservation and Ducks Unlimited in a career that has spanned over five decades. Per the news release, Babcock received the W.W. Watson Award from the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies in 2005 for his contributions to wildlife management.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.