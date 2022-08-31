Hendrix College will dedicate the John Churchill Memorial Plaza at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 behind the Bertie Wilson Murphy Building on “Tabor Top” in the heart of campus. A reception will follow the dedication. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the Murphy House.

The plaza celebrates Dr. Churchill’s numerous contributions to the academic reputation of Hendrix and his enduring support of the College’s liberal arts heritage. During his 24 years of service to the Hendrix community from 1977 to 2001, he served as a professor of philosophy, vice president of academic affairs and dean of the College, and twice as interim president.

