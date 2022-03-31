Hendrix College is set to host a book signing event with local author and Hendrix alumnus Ronnie Williams from 1-2 p.m. April 8 in the Bailey Library.
Williams, who graduated from the college in 1976, will be signing copies of his book “Markham Street: The Haunting Truth Behind the Murder of My Brother, Marvin Leonard Williams” during the event.
The book will be available to purchase and both cash and checks will be accepted, however there is a limited number of pre-signed copies available at the event.
“‘Markham Street’ shares his family’s quest for justice following the death of his brother Marvin Leonard Williams, a 20-year-old Black paratrooper, who died in police custody in 1960,” Amy Forbus, Hendrix communications director, said. “More than two decades later, his parents received an eyewitness letter confirming Marvin’s brutal murder at the Faulkner County Jail. The book also offers a glimpse into the struggles Black families in the South dealt with and continue to face.”
Among many positions he held throughout Faulkner County, Williams was also the former Vice President for Student Services and Institutional Diversity at the University of Central Arkansas.
