Hendrix College will welcome Geoffrey P. Levin on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to deliver the 2023 Ben J. Altheimer Lecture on Judaism and Civil Rights, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the private liberal arts college read. The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in Worsham Hall South, on the first floor of the Student Life and Technology Center and is free and open to the public.
Levin’s appearance is supported by the Ben J. Altheimer Charitable Foundation, which sponsors the Altheimer Lectures. The bi-annual lecture is intended to highlight the role of Jews and Judaism in the pursuit of civil rights.
Levin’s lecture will explore the reality that for centuries, being Jewish automatically meant being a minority, but with Israel’s birth, that suddenly changed, the news release read. After 1948, Israel’s control over a Palestinian minority led American Jews to grapple with new dilemmas.
The event is hosted by the College’s Marshall T. Steel Center for Religion and Philosophy. A reception will follow.
Levin will also lead the Steel Center’s Wednesday Afternoon Discussion at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, in Ellis Hall. As with the Altheimer Lecture, the Wednesday Afternoon Discussion is free and open to the public. The topic is Pluralism and Religion in Modern Israel.
