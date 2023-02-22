In observance of National Library Lovers Month, Bailey Library and Project Pericles at Hendrix College will host a panel discussion on free speech from 4:10-5 p.m. Thursday, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Monday. The panel, titled “On the Frontlines of Free Speech: Libraries & Censorship,” will take place in the Learning Commons of Bailey Library and is free and open to the public.
Panelists for the discussion will include Hendrix Associate Professor of History and Project Pericles Director Jonathan Hancock, University of Central Arkansas Assistant Professor and Graduate Library Media and Information Technologies Coordinator Erin Shaw and Garland County Library System Executive Director Adam Webb.
Per the news release, Bailey Library and Project Pericles decided to host the panel due to the increase in book titles banned at schools across the U.S. In the 2021-2022 school year, over 1,600 book titles were banned across the country, the news release read.
“The surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color,” the news release read.
And the issue of book banning is common in Arkansas too, per the news release.
“This trend is reflected in Arkansas,” the news release read. “Public library displays, story times and collections have come under scrutiny from members of the public. School libraries have seen challenges from groups such as Moms for Liberty, and librarians have received death threats.
While noting that academic libraries in Arkansas haven’t seen as many challenges regarding the book titles they carry, the Hendrix news release did read that “many curricular resources supporting teaching of race and inequity are being questioned, as is affirmative action and its role in college admissions.”
In Conway, the news release noted that the Conway Public Schools Board of Education voted to remove two books from its library last fall. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin Democrat by Andraea Aguilera, those books, “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin and “Felix Ever After” by Kacen Callender, were removed from the junior high library.
“Libraries have always supported access to information from various viewpoints and various backgrounds, but this can create tension when one segment of the population views materials as inappropriate or offensive,” Panel Moderator and Hendrix Library Director Britt Anne Murphy said, per the news release. “We want to be sure everyone can see themselves reflected in a library collection, and the First Amendment ensures that individuals have that access. But librarians also defend and respect the rights of individuals to choose. We want individuals to make their own choices and to make choices for their children, but we don’t want them to be able to make choices for everyone.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.