In observance of National Library Lovers Month, Bailey Library and Project Pericles at Hendrix College will host a panel discussion on free speech from 4:10-5 p.m. Thursday, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Monday. The panel, titled “On the Frontlines of Free Speech: Libraries & Censorship,” will take place in the Learning Commons of Bailey Library and is free and open to the public.

Panelists for the discussion will include Hendrix Associate Professor of History and Project Pericles Director Jonathan Hancock, University of Central Arkansas Assistant Professor and Graduate Library Media and Information Technologies Coordinator Erin Shaw and Garland County Library System Executive Director Adam Webb.

