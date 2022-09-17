Hendrix to host national Poet Laureate at Staples Auditorium

Hendrix College’s Hendrix-Murphy Foundation is set to host national Poet Laureate Ada Limón for a book reading and discussion on Oct. 6 at Staples Auditorium, the college announced Thursday.
The U.S. Library of Congress appointed Limón, the author of six poetry collections, the host of a podcast and a poetry teacher at Queens University of Charlotte, the national Poet Laureate in July. A graduate of New York University and the recipient of multiple fellowships, Limón will read and discuss her work at the Oct. 6 event and also be available to sign books.
“Ada Limón is a poet who connects,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said, per the press release. “Her accessible engaging poems ground us in where we are and who we share our world with. They speak of intimate truths, of the beauty and heartbreak that is living, in ways that help us move forward.”
Limón’s reading and discussion will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Staples Auditorium. The book signing will follow in Mills Lobby. The Oct. 6 event is free and open to the public and there is no need for tickets or reservations, per the press release. At the request of Limón’s staff, attendees are encouraged to wear face masks.
