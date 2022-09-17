Hendrix to host national Poet Laureate at Staples Auditorium

Submitted photo

National Poet Laureate Ada Limón will read a selection of her work and take part in a discussion at the Oct. 6 event.

 Randy Toy Photographicaction.com

Hendrix College’s Hendrix-Murphy Foundation is set to host national Poet Laureate Ada Limón for a book reading and discussion on Oct. 6 at Staples Auditorium, the college announced Thursday.

The U.S. Library of Congress appointed Limón, the author of six poetry collections, the host of a podcast and a poetry teacher at Queens University of Charlotte, the national Poet Laureate in July. A graduate of New York University and the recipient of multiple fellowships, Limón will read and discuss her work at the Oct. 6 event and also be available to sign books.

