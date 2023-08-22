Hendrix College will host poet, memoirist and audio writer Garrett Hongo for a reading and discussion of his work at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Reves Recital Hall, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release last week.

A reception and book signing in Trieschmann Gallery will follow the reading, and WordsWorth Books of Little Rock will sell select titles of Hongo’s work. This event is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required.

