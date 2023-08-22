Hendrix College will host poet, memoirist and audio writer Garrett Hongo for a reading and discussion of his work at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Reves Recital Hall, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release last week.
A reception and book signing in Trieschmann Gallery will follow the reading, and WordsWorth Books of Little Rock will sell select titles of Hongo’s work. This event is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required.
Hongo was born in Volcano, Hawaii, and grew up there and in Los Angeles. He earned his BA from Pomona College and his MFA from UC, Irvine.
Hongo’s poetry collections are “Yellow Light; The River of Heaven,” which received the Lamont Poetry Prize and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize; and “Coral Road.” His poetry explores the experiences of Asian Americans in Anglo society. The Poetry Foundation has applauded his “lush imagery, narrative techniques and [use of] myth to address both cultural alienation and the trials of immigrants,” the news release read.
“My project as a poet has been motivated by a search for origins of various kinds, a quest for ethnic and familial roots, cultural identity and poetic inspiration – all ultimately connected to my need for an active imaginative and spiritual life,” Hongo said, per the news release. “I write to be a voice that I can listen to, one that makes sense and raises my own consciousness. And I write for all the people who might want the same thing, no matter what race, class or nationality.”
Hongo’s most recent book is “The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo.” In other nonfiction, he has published “The Mirror Diary and Volcano: A Memoir of Hawaii.”
Hongo’s current poems and essays appear or are forthcoming in The New Yorker, SoundStage! Ultra, The Georgia Review and The Sewanee Review.
He is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.
In 2022, he was awarded the Aiken Taylor Award for lifetime achievement in poetry. Past recipients include writers Gwendolyn Brooks, Wendell Berry and Louise Glück.
