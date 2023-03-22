Hendrix to host Pulitzer Prize winning poet

Hendrix College is getting set to host Hendrix-Murphy Visiting Poet and Pulitzer Prize winner Sharon Olds for a poetry reading and discussion at 7:30 p.m. on April 13, at the campus’ Staples Auditorium. Free and open to the public without tickets or reservations, Olds will also sign copies of her books in Mills Lobby following the reading, with WordsWorth Books of Little Rock on site to sell some of her most popular titles.
Olds has written some 13 poetry volumes and recently received two lifetime achievement awards for her works in 2022. Additionally, Olds has received a National Endowment for the Arts grant, a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship, the Donald Hall-Jane Kenyon Prize and the Wallace Stevens Award.
A news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the private liberal arts college compared Olds to “confessional poets” and read that she “has been much praised for the courage, emotional power and extraordinary physicality of her work.” Additionally, the news release read that writer Michael Ondaatje described Olds’ poetry as “pure fire in the hands.”
Several of Olds’ poetry collections have won awards. In 1980, Olds’ collection “Satan Says” won the San Francisco Poetry Center Award. “The Dead and the Living,” Olds’ follow-up to “Satan Says” won the National Book Critics Circle Award, while “Stag’s Leap” won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry. Her most recent collection, “Balladz,” was named a finalist for the National Book Award last year.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.