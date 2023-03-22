Hendrix to host Pulitzer Prize winning poet

Sharon Olds will read her poetry and discuss it in an event at Hendrix College at 7:30 p.m. on April 13, in the Staples Auditorium.

 Hillery Stone / Submitted photo

Hendrix College is getting set to host Hendrix-Murphy Visiting Poet and Pulitzer Prize winner Sharon Olds for a poetry reading and discussion at 7:30 p.m. on April 13, at the campus’ Staples Auditorium. Free and open to the public without tickets or reservations, Olds will also sign copies of her books in Mills Lobby following the reading, with WordsWorth Books of Little Rock on site to sell some of her most popular titles.

Olds has written some 13 poetry volumes and recently received two lifetime achievement awards for her works in 2022. Additionally, Olds has received a National Endowment for the Arts grant, a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship, the Donald Hall-Jane Kenyon Prize and the Wallace Stevens Award.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

