Hendrix College has joined FastTrak, a new, innovative nationwide admissions program where colleges offer high school seniors a preliminary admissions decision before the student applies.
Ryan Cassell, vice president of enrollment and dean of admissions for Hendrix College, arranged the partnership which is cost-free to the student and the college.
“There is an emerging trend in higher education to simplify, streamline and make the college admissions process more time and cost efficient and less frustrating for students, families and the colleges,” James B. Johnston, president of SAGE Scholars and creator of the FastTrak program, said. “FastTrak’s innovative preliminary admissions or pre-admit feature, prior to the student actually completing the often cumbersome applications process, gives both the student and Hendrix College an expedited way to match interests, abilities and goals.”
The concept of connecting students with colleges is a breakthrough for those students who want a more personalized higher education experience, Cassel said.
