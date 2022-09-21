Hendrix College will host the opening of its Expressing Nature’s Value art exhibition on Sept. 23, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Monday.
The exhibition, a series of landscape paintings that “highlight the value of nature,” will open at 4 p.m. in Ellis Hall. Artists spotlighted in the exhibition include Shannon Evans, Ginger Knowlton and Cydney Williams. Evans, a graduate of California State University in Long Beach, has been a part of 13 other exhibitions at sites in the United States and Italy, while Knowlton, a resident of Boulder, Colorado, has had her art displayed in collections in the United States and New Zealand. Williams’ display at Hendrix is one of three exhibitions currently showing her work right now, with the other two in New York City.
