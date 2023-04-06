As the average age of Arkansas’ population rises, so does the urgency of planning for walkable streets, diverse transportation options and housing and a variety of activities and services. The upcoming “Creating Livable Communities for Older Arkansans” symposium at Hendrix College will provide information and encourage action surrounding these issues, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Tuesday.
The symposium takes place at 1 p.m. April 17 in Worsham Hall within the Hendrix College Student Life & Technology Center. A remote participation option will be available for those who cannot attend in person.
The event, co-sponsored by the Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative (AGEC) at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and AARP Arkansas, is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
The program will feature a variety of speakers and topics, including:
Mike Watson, director of livable communities for the national office of AARP, will provide an overview of livable communities.
Ashley McBride, state director of AARP Arkansas, will share about livable communities on the local level.
Additionally, Hendrix students from this semester’s Policy Analysis course will present findings from a statewide survey on older adult priorities for livable communities, conducted through the Hendrix College/Talk Business & Politics Polling Project, and will make policy recommendations to increase Conway’s livability for its older adult population.
The symposium includes a Q&A with presenters, including AGEC Outreach Coordinator Laura Spradley and a representative from the city of Conway. The event concludes with a reception at 4 p.m.
