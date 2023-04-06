As the average age of Arkansas’ population rises, so does the urgency of planning for walkable streets, diverse transportation options and housing and a variety of activities and services. The upcoming “Creating Livable Communities for Older Arkansans” symposium at Hendrix College will provide information and encourage action surrounding these issues, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The symposium takes place at 1 p.m. April 17 in Worsham Hall within the Hendrix College Student Life & Technology Center. A remote participation option will be available for those who cannot attend in person.

