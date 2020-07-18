The Southern Athletic Association’s Presidents’ Council has decided to suspend all conference athletic competition through the fall 2020 season.
Hendrix College is a member of the NCAA Division III conference, which includes seven other liberal arts institutions: Berry College (Georgia), Birmingham-Southern College (Alabama), Centre College (Kentucky), Millsaps College (Mississippi), Oglethorpe University (Georgia), Rhodes College (Tennessee), and Sewanee – The University of the South (Tennessee).
“This decision is based on the collective judgment of the Presidents of the SAA member institutions with the best interests, health, and safety of our student-athletes and coaching staffs in mind,” said Hendrix President Ellis Arnold.
Over the last several months, the council has met to weigh the developments in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to plan for the 2020-21 athletic season.
“The highest priority at each institution is the health and wellbeing of our campus communities, student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and spectators,” said SAA Commissioner Jay Gardiner. “As the pandemic evolves, the SAA will continue to monitor the situation and intends to resume fall sport competition in early 2021.”
During the fall, each SAA institution will be able to work with student-athletes for training opportunities outside a traditional season, consistent with federal and state public health authorities, the NCAA, and institutional guidelines.
The conference decision will impact six of Hendrix’s 21 sports: men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.
“I can assure you that not only is our student-athletes’ health, safety, and wellbeing a priority, but so is their student-athlete experience,” said Hendrix Director of Athletics Amy Weaver. “Therefore, it was important to us that we not cancel the fall season, but rather move it to the spring semester in hopes of competing in a more consistent playing season.”
The SAA intends to join other Division III conferences in requesting that the NCAA postpone fall championships until the spring semester of 2021.
For more information on the Southern Athletic Association, visit www.SAA-Sports.com.
Visit www.hendrixwarriors.com for more information on Warrior Athletics at Hendrix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.