The University of Central Arkansas was one of hundreds of universities to receive a silver seal award in honor of achieving a student voting rate between 30-39 percent.
A ceremony, the 2019 ALL IN Democracy Challenge Awards held at the Newseum in Washington D.C., recognized college and universities across the U.S. committed to increasing student voting rates among its students.
“Our institution is proud to receive this national recognition for the hard work that our students, staff, faculty and administrators have put into making voting available on campus,” Shaneil Ealy, associate vice president of the UCA Division of Outreach and Community Engagement, said in a news release. “We strive to help UCA students connect with our community, whether through participating in elections, volunteering or learning about local issues.”
UCA was among other schools including Cornell College, Illinois State University, Ithaca College, James Madison University and others.
Three other categories were also listed including platinum – campuses with 50 percent voter participation or higher in the 2018 Midterm Election – gold seal – campuses with 40-49 percent voter participation in the 2018 Midterm Election – and bronze – campuses with 20-29 percent voter participation in the 2018 Midterm Election.
Other universities and college in the state that were recognized:
• Hendrix College, which received the gold seal.
• Arkansas Tech University, which received the bronze seal.
• University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, which received the bronze seal.
“The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is a nonpartisan, national initiative recognizing and supporting campuses as they work to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and full student voter participation,” officials said. “The challenge encourages higher education institutions to help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship, and make democratic participation a core value on their campus.”
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
