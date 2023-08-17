Hendrix welcomes new students

The 294 students that make up Hendrix College’s newest class.

 Submitted photo

Hendrix College welcomed nearly 300 new students on Tuesday at the private liberal arts college’s move-in day.

With classes set to begin on Aug. 22, the 294 students that make up the class of 2027 will spend this weekend completing various orientation activities, a news release issued by Hendrix on Wednesday read.

