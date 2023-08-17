Hendrix welcomes new students

Hendrix College welcomed nearly 300 new students on Tuesday at the private liberal arts college’s move-in day.
With classes set to begin on Aug. 22, the 294 students that make up the class of 2027 will spend this weekend completing various orientation activities, a news release issued by Hendrix on Wednesday read.
“We are thrilled to welcome the class of 2027 to the Hendrix community,” Hendrix College President Karen K. Petersen said, per the news release. “It is a privilege to be part of our students’ journey.”
The class of 2027 includes students from 19 states and one foreign country, Ethiopia. For students located within the U.S., the longest journey to the campus was set at over 1,700 miles. The closest enrolling student came from only half-a-mile from the college.
Of the enrolled students, 278 are first-years, while 16 are transfers. Students in the 2027 class averaged a 3.83 GPA and a 28 on the ACT. Additionally, 31 percent of the first-year students come from “underrepresented groups,” the news release read, while 47 are first-generation college students.
“Over the next four years at Hendrix, they will create their own unique story, inspired by the professors and mentors who challenge and support them, the activities they commit their time and energy to and the connections and friendships they forge with classmates, faculty, staff and alumni,” Petersen said.
