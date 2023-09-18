The Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College will host three artist talks and a five-installment film series related to the museum’s fall exhibitions, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Friday.

The three artists featured in exhibitions at the museum this fall include Jess T. Dugan, Melissa Wilkinson and Pradip Malde. The exhibitions share an emphasis on gender identity and its influence. All three artists will give an artist talk in the Hundley-Shell Theater at various times this fall.

