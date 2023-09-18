The Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College will host three artist talks and a five-installment film series related to the museum’s fall exhibitions, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Friday.
The three artists featured in exhibitions at the museum this fall include Jess T. Dugan, Melissa Wilkinson and Pradip Malde. The exhibitions share an emphasis on gender identity and its influence. All three artists will give an artist talk in the Hundley-Shell Theater at various times this fall.
Malde’s talk will be held first at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. Dugan’s talk will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, and Wilkinson’s talk will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.
All exhibitions continue through Dec. 12. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.; the museum, its exhibitions and its programs are free and open to all.
As a companion to these exhibitions, a gender and identity film series will occur on select Thursday evenings during the fall semester. Selected films include “Whale Rider,” “In the Name of Your Daughter,” “Barbie,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone.” Details on the film series can be found at www.windgatemuseum.org/events.
“These exhibitions are a teaching moment speaking to family, community, self-discovery and ultimately identity,” museum director Christian Cutler said, per the news release. “Everyone should at some point be able to see themselves, their cultures, their identities and their passions reflected in our collections and exhibitions. Educating everyone is at the core of what we aim to do at the Windgate Museum of Art. Our promise of being ‘free and open to all’ includes engaging a diverse community through the discovery and enjoyment of the visual arts.”
