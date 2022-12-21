Heritage Living Center was the recipient of 140 handmade lap robes on Monday.
A close-knit faith community is only one of the ministries at St. Joseph Church. The group has been meeting weekly for 15 years and ‘adopted’ Heritage Living Center residents for their 2022 focus.
One of the coordinators of the group, Jean Leffler, said: “This has been a year-long project that proves the adage, ‘many hands make light work’.”
Each lap robe was prayed over and blessed before delivery.
Heritage Nursing Center’s receptionist, Rebecca, accepted the gifts presented by a parish member, Ruth Slaton. A lap robe will be distributed to each and every resident on Thursday at the home’s Christmas party celebration.
