The Children's Advocacy Alliance has decided to move its annual Heroes for Hope Race in April to a virtual format in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
To protect the public health, race coordinators announced that the 12th annual event will allow participants to run at their leisure and record their time by 7 p.m. April 11.
"After careful consideration, the Children’s Advocacy Alliance has made the decision to move the Heroes for Hope race to a virtual race," executive director Tess Fletcher said. "The health and safety of our community are our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of or exposure to COVID-19."
Officials said the 10K, 5K or 1.31K superhero fun run can be completed via treadmill, on a pre-measured course or with a distance tracking device but all runners must take a before and after photo, submit their time and run prior to the 7 p.m. timeline.
"Health and safety for our runners are the most important things to us," race director Patrick Lewis said. "We are taking this as an opportunity to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while still helping the child victims of abuse in this community."
All race participants will still receive a finisher medal and race T-shirt. Lewis said they will host an awards ceremony and an open house later at the advocacy center to honor the runners, sponsors and this year's "heroes," teachers.
"We want to honor a different everyday superhero each year so that we raise awareness for the different ways this community helps kids every day," CAA's Leia Smith previously told the Log Cabin Democrat. "There are so many groups and organizations who fight for kids, we feel it’s only right to honor as many as we are able to."
This year, the group chose to recognize educators and the role they play in the lives of their students.
"Teaching Hope is our theme because outside of teaching a subject in school, teachers are teaching hope every day," Smith said. "They show our kids that they have value. They show our kids that they are safe. Teachers make impacts on kids every day."
For questions about the virtual run, please contact Smith at lsmith@hopeandjustice.org.
"When you virtually run in our race, you’re supporting our mission and the health of this community," Fletcher said. "We hope you’ll join us virtually and tag the Children’s Advocacy Alliance in your photos with #H4H2020."
For more information about The Children’s Advocacy Alliance, visit www.hopeandjustice.org.
