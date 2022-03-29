The Herschel Hall Event Center in Greenbrier held a dedication ceremony and open house on St. Patrick’s Day to honor the late Rev. Herschel McClurkin.
Trey McClurkin, the son of the late Rev. Herschel McClurkin, hosted the event with members of his church and the community.
The St. Patrick’s Day Open House potation of the event was inspired my McClurkin’s mother, who in 1971 started similar St. Patrick’s Day gatherings with whatever church she was a part of, in order to better connect with friends.
“As a Methodist minister for 59 years, Herschel was appointed to churches all over Arkansas. He and his wife, Mardell, enjoyed hosting St. Patrick’s Day luncheons and dinners,” McClurkin said about his parents. “The events provided opportunities to use their gift of hospitality to be intentional with connecting with friends and family members from throughout the state.”
McClurkin and Chris Ward, both owners of the event center, named Herschel Hall after McClurkin’s father who died in 2017 as a way to “maintain a generous, servant’s heart that continuously proved to be a blessing to everyone around him.” The two hope that the event center will give back to the community in the same spirit as Rev. McClurkin.
