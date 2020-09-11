Hiegel Supply of Conway, in partnership with The True Value Foundation, is making free health and safety kits to St. Joseph school through the newly created Educational Heros Safety campaign. The True Value Company is donating kits of hand sanitizer, KN-95 masks and hand soap.
The True Value Foundation decided to address the growing public need for these products as schools reopened by launching The Educational Heros Safety campaign. This collaborative effort between True Value and its independent retailers aims to keep America’s kids learning while keeping our frontline educational heroes safe.
