Faulkner County Justice of the Peace Randy Higgins gave an update on the Faulkner County Animal Shelter during the Courts and Public Safety Committee section of Tuesday’s Faulkner County Quorum Court meeting after a needs assessment was completed.
Arlington, Texas, based Shelter Planners of America completed the needs assessment, the first of a three-step process to complete the shelter.
The second step will be to develop a conceptual site plan and a building floor plan based on the study done by Shelter Planners of America, while the third and final step will be to develop the working drawing and specifications for the shelter.
The study found that the site of the animal shelter will need to be in a “visible and well traveled” area, of which the proposed location, located on Highway 65 south of Greenbrier and Springhill, fits.
Higgins said the committee that was formed in September of 2021 to help plan the animal shelter have been discussing how many animals the shelter should be able to hold.
“One answer is that you can’t build it big enough,” he said. “If you build it for ten animals, it’ll fill up. If you build it for 20 animals, it’ll fill up. If you build it for 500 animals, I think it will fill up.”
In June, Higgins said the recommendation is that the shelter should have a capacity of 40 dogs and 40 cats with a goal of having an average length of stay of 14 days for the dogs and 21 days for the cats.
Part of the discussion on the capacity is how many employees they would need to hire to staff the building. Higgins said on Tuesday that the animal shelter plans on having five full-time employees, which is up from the three or four he suggested in June. He added they planned to have an additional six part-time employees.
“We’re trying to be more cost effective,” Higgins said. “What do we have to have and what is nice to have?”
The committee has applied for three grants so far to assist in the construction cost of the shelter and while they have not yet heard back from them, they said that they’re not ready to give up on them yet.
So far, the committee has received a $30,000 donation from a woman to help with the sound proofing of the cat room and another donation of $35,000 for assistance with the overall project.
Higgins said that the shelter will not be a no-kill shelter, but that the county will strive to keep the euthanization rates low.
The project does not have a set finish date yet, but Higgins said that he hopes to have it done in “less than a year.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
