Conway High School Band Director Nathan Cunningham unveiled a makeover of the marching band’s truck to students at a recent practice at John McConnell Stadium, Conway Public Schools announced on Wednesday.
“Our band students now have something to be proud of when they roll into town for games and competitions. At the surface, it’s just a wrap on a box truck. However, this project represents much more. It is wrapped up in several core values,” Cunningham said, referencing the district’s commitment to placing students first, having a staff committed to excellence and the cultivation of community relationships.
First Security Bank sponsored the project, while band department officials, Barbara Lyons in the transportation department and district Director of Support Services Jason Lawrence assisted in making the makeover a reality. A video of Cunningham unveiling the truck to students “will give you chills,” the district said.
“We’ve been working on something for you,” Cunningham told students in the video. “It’s been a project in the works for a while, and we think you’re going to have something you can be really proud of whenever we travel out of town.”
Students cheered as the truck came into view and parked outside the stadium. When Cunningham asked students what they thought of the makeover, students loudly cheered again.
“Way to go Mr. Cunningham and your team for being champions for kids by providing equipment the students can feel proud of,” the district said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.