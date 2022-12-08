St. Joseph High School students in Phyllis Eubanks’ religion classes are decorating a Jesse Tree this week. It’s a family tree tracing the genealogy and salvation history of Jesus Christ beginning with Jesse of Bethlehem, the father of King David.
It then follows His line of descent to his birth. The Tree of Jesse originates in a passage from the Book of Isaiah. Jesse was a poor farmer who had eight sons, the youngest of whom was David.
