St. Joseph High School students in Oral Communications teacher Larry Trussell’s class prepared for the real world by subjecting themselves to mock job interviews.
“Each student was expected to dress as they would for an actual job interview,” Trussell said. “They also had to create a resume and display the interpersonal skills they learned this semester.”
Sophomores Ella Crowder and Kayden Kordsmeier were interviewed by science teacher Angela Collins.
Crowder, whose ultimate goal is to be a pediatrician, role-played as an applicant for an entry level job with Arkansas Children’s Hospital. She also hopes to practice medicine there.
Kordsmeier wants to pursue a career as a videogame designer and was seeking a job in that field with his interview.
