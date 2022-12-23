For their final exams taken last week, St. Joseph High School students in Angela Collins’ forensic science class had to become teams of cold case detectives tasked with unearthing unsolved crimes and providing justice for their victims.

“This was a really fun way to showcase all the skills and knowledge my students gained during the semester,” Collins said. “They used critical thinking to assess evidence and pieced together the truth behind each crime.”

