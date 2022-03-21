A high-speed chase lasting around seven minutes and covering nearly six miles in Conway on Friday evening ended with an arrest.
The Conway Police Department said it won’t release the suspect’s identity “because this incident involves a juvenile offender,” officials said.
Around 7:15 p.m. Friday, CPD officers were driving east on Skyline Drive when a vehicle with no license plate pulled out in front of the patrol unit from O’Bryant Street.
“Officers came to a complete stop in order to avoid striking the vehicle,” CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe said in a news release.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle for failure to yield right-of-way and failure to display tags.
“The pursuit began on Skyline Drive after the suspect failed to comply with the traffic stop. As the vehicle continued to flee, speeds well over the established limit were reached and multiple officers became involved,” Kanipe said. “While in pursuit, officers determined that the vehicle’s speed and disregard for nearby vehicles demonstrated an indifference for the value of human life and presented a substantial danger to other persons, elevating the driver’s fleeing to felony standards.”
After chasing the vehicle for approximately seven minutes for 5.6 miles within city limits, officers deployed spikes strips at the intersections of Hairston Street and Donaghey Avenue as well as Independence and Donaghey avenues.
“The suspect’s vehicle struck both pairs of spike strips and finally came to a complete stop near the intersection of Donaghey and Lee avenues,” Kanipe said. “The suspect was then taken into custody and brought back to the Conway Police Department where it was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen out of Little Rock. An empty 750ml bottle of alcohol was also found in the vehicle. “
The juvenile suspect faces charges of fleeing, a class D felony; theft by receiving, a class C felony; and purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor, an unclassified misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.