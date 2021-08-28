Faulkner County is home to several unique small businesses, and this article features two of those – Afrobites and The Family Flips.
Afrobites
Afrobites, a food truck specializing in African-style dishes, opened early in August at 709 W. 6th St. in Conway.
The Conway location is the second site for Afrobites, which is also open on Wright Avenue in Little Rock. Owners Pap Diop and Madere Toure are from Senegal, and “landed in Arkansas” when they came to the United States for college.
“Arkansas has been home since then. After we decided to open a food truck, we could not have picked a better place than this state that welcomed us,” the owners said. “We are so excited to share our culture with the amazing citizens of Arkansas and give our community a taste of Africa. You can eat the food without being in Africa.”
Pap and Madere said they quickly realized that many Arkansans were interested in African cuisine.
“At Afrobites, we serve what we would personally eat. One of our core values is customer service, which is the most important asset of our business,” the owners said. We always want our customers to feel welcomed because we believe that the good service will make the meal taste even better. We want to show hospitality. Therefore, we make sure we provide a warm welcome to our customers. In addition, we remember the names of the majority of our returning customers. The service and the hospitality will leave our customers a positive memory and will drive customer loyalty and repeat business.”
The menu at Afrobites includes a variety of African dishes that originated from different African countries. The food truck is open on Saturdays and Sundays. Favorites include jollof rice, piri piri chicken or fish, lamb shank, shrimp, Dibi lamb, Dibi steak, and meat pies, plus traditional dishes like okra sauce or peanut butter stew. Different drinks are available, including hibiscus juice, ginger pineapple juice and tropical tea.
“One other core value is the best quality of our food we provide to our customers. We cook our food with pride and love, so when our customers taste it, they will love it. We have great options for our Vegan customers who have been extremely supportive since the beginning,” the owners said.
The owners of Afrobites are also committed to giving back to the community. In August, for instance, they cooked for Our House, serving jollof rice, coconut rice, greens, black-eyed peas stew and fish.
“We enjoy preparing hot meals to give to the less fortunate people or organizations in need. Seeing the smile on their faces means the world to us. We will never forget our past and the help we received to be here today. Therefore, it is our duty to pass it along by supporting those in need.”
For more information about Afrobites, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/afrobitesLR. Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. There is also a documentary video about the business that can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= eRu7rwEmFfc&feature =youtu.be.
“If you are looking to eat some authentic, affordable, high quality and delicious African food, stop by one of our two locations and you will not be disappointed,” they said.
The Family Flips
Joe and Jessica Rensing have opened The Family Flips at 1035 Pats Lane, Ste. 4 in Conway, where people can find great deals on overstock or unsold items purchased from big box companies. The storefront opened about two months ago in east Conway, and the Rensings have had an online store for about five years.
“We purchase liquidated goods from companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Target and more, and we resell them for profit. Some items are overstocked items that those large stores didn’t sell, seasonal items, or newer items have replaced them. So, these items will be unopened and brand new,” Jessica said. “Other items are customer returns.”
For instance, if someone buys a toaster “but it doesn’t fit in your counter space or it’s the wrong color, when you return that item it cannot go back on the shelf,” Jessica said. That type of item could eventually end up at The Family Flips. “Some items have slight cosmetic damage caused in the shipping process, and companies liquidate those items, too. So that’s where we come in. We purchase pallets of these items and resell them.”
The online presence of The Family Flips gives the business an added avenue for passing on discounts to their customers.
“Our online store is always available to our local community as well, and they can use a coupon code ‘local store’ and pick up items in store during open hours. That coupon code will also give all local pickups 30 percent off,” Jessica said. “We sometimes unbox items on our YouTube channel that currently has a little under 50,000 subscribers. The YouTube channel gave us the opportunity to be featured in A&E’s first season of ‘Extreme Unboxing,’ which aired in fall of 2020.”
The Conway store has items that sell for as little as $1 to furniture items that are more than $100. “Everything we sell is heavily discounted from retail price – from 50 to 90 percent off. Our store is small and simple. We aren’t large and extravagant, but it’s for a reason. We purposely choose to keep it that way because we want to spend the time and make the effort to treat our community like family. Because to us, they are family.”
For more information, visit its webpage at thefamilyflips.com, where there is a link to the unboxing channel, the online store, their vlog and other social media connections. The marketplace Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/thefamilyflipsmarketplace.
The retail store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They are closed Sunday and Monday.
Chick-fil-A update
For anyone who hadn’t already noticed on Facebook, the Chick-Fil-A at Conway Commons is open once again. A post on Thursday noted: “Chick-fil-A Conway Commons would like to welcome you back to our restaurant! We are open and ready to serve you and your family! Come on in, check out the drive thru or place mobile order today!”
