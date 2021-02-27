Earlier this month, I gave my annual the State of the City address. I encourage you to visit our website and watch it. In the meantime, I want to share a few highlights.
First, Conway has been resilient in the face of challenge and uncertainty. No one could predict the impact of COVID-19 or the effect on our sales tax revenue. We reduced spending, delayed capital purchases, and tightened our belts to avoid budget cuts and layoffs that other cities faced. Our healthcare system came together and cared for our community’s well-being. By nearly every measure, Conway has persevered and is well positioned for success after COVID-19.
In October, we launched our first Citizen Survey. The tremendous response showed us that Conway residents enjoy a high quality of life, view Conway favorably as a place to live, feel Conway is a safe place to live, and think Conway is headed in a positive direction. The survey also gave us valuable feedback about six areas in which we can improve: Storm Drainage; Street Repair; Recreational Programming; Culture, Arts, and Music; Land Use, Planning, and Zoning; and Bicycle and Pedestrian Travel.
The Citizen Survey’s results will guide our new five-year strategic plan, which will be before the City Council soon. The plan focuses on Infrastructure, Public Safety, Vibrant Community, and Organizational Excellence. This plan is an important step forward for the City and will provide clear direction as we continue the progress of the past four years.
Other highlights from the past year include:
Our Department of Sanitation removed more than 27,000 pounds of litter and collected more than 16,000 tons of trash; 2,500 tons of recyclable material; and 4,000 tons of yard waste.
Thanks to the Conway Police Department, we see crimes rates that are dramatically less than they were five years ago in almost every category of crime.
New single-family home permits record a 14-year high, as our Planning, Permits, and Inspection staff kept up their work to allow the building trades to continue.
The City partnered with the Conway Ministry Center to provide a warming shelter at Don Owen.
The Conway Fire Department was instrumental in the City’s COVID-19 response. Two additional personnel became registered paramedics, bringing the total to six, and three more have begun the program.
Our Transportation Department has completed 13 major street projects, built seven Roundabouts, four bridges, and placed more than 100 lane miles of asphalt in the past four years.
Our Community Development Block Grant Program distributed $100,000 in rental and utility assistance and $70,000 in small business emergency grants. Also, architectural work has begun on an overnight emergency shelter for our homeless population.
Our Diversity and Economic Development Coordinator led the effort to make sure everyone was counted in the 2020 census, which determines the funding we receive, and created a Diversity Advisory Council to bring residents from diverse backgrounds together, foster dialogue, and develop an action plan to promote a positive sense of culture and community.
I am so grateful to the City of Conway employees, who continued to deliver the highest level of service possible to the people of Conway even during an unprecedented time. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and – thanks to the feedback from Conway residents – I am excited about our future.
