On Tuesday, Aug. 2, firefighters unveiled the result of a $19,000 grant at the local Firehouse Subs in Conway.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation presented the grant to the Highway 286 Volunteer Fire Department to provide equipment and education for the first responders.
With the $19,000 grant, the Highway 286 Volunteer Fire Department purchased 15 sets of wildland gear.
“Wildland gear is about half the weight of standard turnout gear," Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Kiersten Carnes said. "The Highway 286 Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple wildland fires and vehicle accidents each year and having this gear on hand will relieve stress and exertion on their crew, allowing them to save more lives in their community.”
The foundation has awarded more than $69 million to public safety organizations in 49 states and Puerto Rico, Carnes said. $750,000 has been distributed in Arkansas, with $300,000 focused in Central Arkansas communities.
The new equipment has already been used several times with the department responding to two grass fires last month.
“The extreme heat and dry conditions we’ve been seeing all summer have really increased the number of wildfires in the area, so the timing for this grant couldn’t have been better,” Fire Lieutenant Payton Jolley said.
The department consists of 22 members and serves the eastern border of the city limits
of Conway all the way to Rooster Road. They also run mutual aid all the way to Vilonia, as far south as Mayflower and as far north as Beaverfork.
“We’re very grateful to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for this new gear, and to all the Firehouse Subs fans who make grants like these possible," Jolley said. "Funding – especially for volunteer departments like ours – is very limited. So getting this gear makes a huge difference for our crews and the communities we work to keep safe."
