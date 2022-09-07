Construction of a storm drain, curb, gutter and sidewalk along the east side of Harkrider Street (Highway 65B) in Conway will result in a temporary removal of the center turn lane between Bruce and Robins streets.
Weather permitting, crews will begin roadway configuration at 8 a.m. Thursday. The center turn lane will not be available until early December.
