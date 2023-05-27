After nearly two years of construction and 40 years of planning, the overpass on Highway 89 in Mayflower is now open to traffic. The overpass has been discussed for years as a solution to the previous Highway 89 railroad crossing that caused delays for the thousands of vehicles that used the crossing every day, as well as emergency vehicles in the area.

“This idea that we’re celebrating today was on the planning calendar when Lyndon Johnson was president,” U.S. Rep. French Hill joked at a ribbon cutting for the overpass at Northside Apostolic Church in Mayflower on Friday. “We’re not rushing into things here, but by God, we get things done in Faulkner County.”

