A street improvement project in Conway got the green light after the Arkansas State Highway Commission approved the bid earlier this week.
The project – improving a portion of Davis Street – is expected to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting, and be complete by mid-2020, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).
“The purpose of this project is resurface 1.6 miles of Davis Street in Conway,” ArDOT officials said.
CK Asphalt, LLC of Quitman was awarded the $342,983.19 contract, the release stated.
For more information on this or other ArDOT projects in Faulkner County, visit ArDOT.gov.
For travel information or other updates, visit IDriveArkansas.com or follow the department on Twitter, @myARDOT.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.