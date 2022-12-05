Cody Hiland, former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas and Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney, on Saturday was elected chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas. This marked the annual winter state committee meeting of the Republican Party of Arkansas.

“It is a great privilege to be elected as the next Republican Party chairman, and I am honored to lead our party into the future,” Hiland said. “Arkansas is primed for success under Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ leadership, and I look forward to working with her and our legislative members to elect more conservatives up and down the ballot. Together, we will continue to fight for conservative values in this state.”

