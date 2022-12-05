Cody Hiland, former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas and Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney, on Saturday was elected chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas. This marked the annual winter state committee meeting of the Republican Party of Arkansas.
“It is a great privilege to be elected as the next Republican Party chairman, and I am honored to lead our party into the future,” Hiland said. “Arkansas is primed for success under Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ leadership, and I look forward to working with her and our legislative members to elect more conservatives up and down the ballot. Together, we will continue to fight for conservative values in this state.”
Hiland was sworn in at the conclusion of Saturday’s meeting with his wife, Jana, by Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Barbara Womack Webb. Members of the Republican Party of Arkansas also elected First Vice Chair John Parke of Pulaski County; Second Vice Chair June Wood of Washington County; State Secretary Julie Harris of the Washington County; and State Treasurer Nelda Speaks of Baxter County.
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders congratulated her endorsed candidate for chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas Cody Hiland on his victory in an emailed statement.
“I offer my congratulations to our new Chairman Cody Hiland, and his wife Jana, on his victory today,” Sanders said Saturday. “The Republican Party of Arkansas will have a strong, steady leader with a bold vision to recruit and elect conservative candidates up and down the ballot. Cody has been a tough on crime successful and respected prosecutor and U.S. Attorney, and he had my full support for Chairman from the beginning.
“Defeating the radical left and ensuing we are all fighting to preserve the Arkansas we know and love is our mission, and Cody and I share that belief. The RPA is in good hands under his leadership.”
Hiland served as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas from Oct. 10, 2017, until Dec. 31, 2020. He was appointed to that position by then-President Donald J. Trump and was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate. Prior to his appointment, Cody was the first Republican elected to the office of Prosecuting Attorney in the 20th Judicial District and was twice elected Prosecuting Attorney by the people of Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties.
In addition to private practice, Cody also served as an aide to former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. A native of Bee Branch, Cody attended Central Baptist College in 1990 through 1992, before receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Arkansas and his Juris Doctorate from the William H. Bowen School of Law in Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.