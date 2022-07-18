Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) announced Conway native Caitlyn Hiland has joined his team as a staff assistant.
“I am excited to continue my work for the State of Arkansas in Sen. Boozman’s DC office. Senator Boozman has long been someone that I have respected as a leader for the state and I am honored to be able to learn, not only from him, but from his staff here as well,” Hiland said.
“Caitlyn is a great addition to our team. She has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service that will benefit Arkansans in her new role and help us continue to support the needs of our state,” Boozman said.
As a staff assistant, Hiland plays a vital role in providing the superior constituent service for which Boozman is known. Her responsibilities include answering questions from Arkansans who call the senator’s Washington office about pending legislation and debates on the Senate floor as well as helping process pictures with constituents and fulfill requests for flags flown over the U.S. Capitol.
Prior to joining Boozman’s staff, Hiland served as a Boards and Commissions coordinator for Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Hiland is a 2018 Greenbrier High School graduate, where she also earned her associate’s degree. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Central Baptist College in 2020. She is the daughter of Cody and Jana Hiland.
