A Faulkner County man was named chief legal counsel for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, DPS Secretary Jami Cook announced Friday.
Cody Hiland, who previously served as Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, was selected for the job.
“These are challenging times for the men and women who faithfully serve our state in the arena of public safety,” Hiland said. “It will be a privilege to work with these exceptional public servants and I hope to serve and defend them as well as they protect and serve the people of this state.”
Hiland, of Conway, will assume the duties of leading the DPS legal staff effective Monday, June 14.
“Cody’s experience as a U.S. Attorney and 20th Judicial District prosecuting attorney is an ideal fit in representing the Department of Public Safety operations. Cody has proven himself as an advocate for the people of our state and a champion of those who are called to serve and protect the citizens,” DPS Secretary Cook said.
The Arkansas Department of Public Safety encompasses six divisions:
Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.
Arkansas State Police.
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
Arkansas Crime Information Center.
Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.
Arkansas Crime Victims Reparations Board.
For more about the department, visit https://www.dps.arkansas.gov.
