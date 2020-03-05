Rep. French Hill (AR-02) announced mobile office hours in the following Second Congressional District cities: Little Rock, Jacksonville, Morrilton, Hot Springs Village, Perryville, Fairfield Bay, Greenbrier, Searcy, and Benton.
After the announcement, Rep. Hill stated:
“As your representative in Congress, being accessible to all of my constituents is an important part of serving our community. While I have two great office locations in Little Rock and Conway, they are not always easy to reach for all central Arkansans. My staff and I recognize that face-to-face conversations are the best way to truly communicate, which is why we are hosting mobile office hours throughout central Arkansas next week. These events are a great opportunity to meet with my staff and get our help with any issues you are having with the federal government. Whether it’s someone who needs help with the IRS or a veteran in need of guidance on how to receive earned benefits, my team is here to serve you.”
Below are the dates, times, and locations for the nine mobile office hours:
Monday, March 9, 2020
10:00 AM-12:00 PM
Stephens Community Center
3720 W 18th St. Little Rock, AR 72204
3:00 PM-5:00 PM
Jacksonville Community Center
5 Municipal Dr, Jacksonville, AR 72076
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
10:00 AM-12:00 PM
Conway County Courthouse, 3rd floor
117 S Moose St. Morrilton, AR 72210
2:00 PM-4:00 PM
Ponce De Leon Center, Ouachita Room B
1101 DeSoto Blvd, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10:00 AM-12:00 PM
Max Milam Library
609 Aplin Ave Perryville, AR 71226
1:00 PM-3:00 PM
Fairfield Bay Conference Center
110 Lost Creek Pkwy Fairfield Bay, AR 72088
Thursday, March 12, 2020
9:00 AM-11:00 AM
Greenbrier Event Center
5 Lois Lane Greenbrier, AR 72058
2:00 PM-4:00 PM
National Guard Armory
3105 S Main St. Searcy, AR 72143
Friday, March 13, 2020
2:00 PM-4:00 PM
Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library
1800 Smithers Rd. Benton, AR 72015
