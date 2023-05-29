Hill scholarship

Emma Hill, a senior at Greenbrier High School, recently received a $2,500 scholarship from the Arkansas School Boards Association Educational Foundation.

The scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors who are sons/daughters/legal wards of Arkansas school board members and who will attend Arkansas institutions of higher learning in the fall.

