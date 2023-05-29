Emma Hill, a senior at Greenbrier High School, recently received a $2,500 scholarship from the Arkansas School Boards Association Educational Foundation.
The scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors who are sons/daughters/legal wards of Arkansas school board members and who will attend Arkansas institutions of higher learning in the fall.
The awards are based on a student’s academic record and leadership potential. One award was made in each of the four congressional districts. This year is the 30th consecutive year for the awards.
Hill plans to attend the Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia and pursue a career in occupational therapy. She received a volleyball athletic scholarship, the President’s scholarship and will have over 40 college credits when she begins her studies at OBU.
During high school, she was active in FFA, FBLA, the Beta Club, Lifesavers Club and was a varsity starter on the volleyball team.
She is the daughter of Jennifer Hill, a member of the Greenbrier School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.