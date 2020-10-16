The candidates for Arkansas’ second congressional district discussed election integrity, the COVID-19 response, health care, legislative priorities and more with the Log Cabin Democrat’s editorial board on Wednesday. The editorial board will endorse a candidate in this race.
Incumbent French Hill (R) and Joyce Elliott (D) are running in the general election on Nov. 3 for the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Arkansas’ second congressional district, which encompasses Faulkner County.
The winner of this race will affect partisan control of of the House in the 117th Congress. All 435 seats in the House are up for election. Currently, Democrats hold 232 seats and Republicans hold 198 seats. The Libertarian Party has one seat. Four seats are vacant.
Hill was elected to the seat in 2014. Elliott represents District 31 in the Arkansas State Senate. She was elected to the position in 2008.
Both candidates spoke Wednesday about the importance of early education. Encouraging education at an early age promotes a readiness to learn when young children reach grammar school. Hill spoke to his personal experience with his family and Elliott, a retired educator, studied the issue through the national association of state legislatures when she was chair of the education committee.
Hill and Elliott agreed that education was a sure way to build the economy.
The two also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, with both candidates citing not only the importance of mask wearing, but at the same time stating that a federal mandate to wear face coverings would be difficult if not impossible to enforce.
This led to a broader discussion about health care, with Hill citing his frustration after the 2017 Health Care Freedom Act, the so-called "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act was voted down and the House response after its repeal.
"The vast majority of House members seem to have given up [on health care legislation]," Hill said.
Elliott took a bipartisan tone, calling for "a level approach" of both parties coming to consensus by reaching across the aisle and using existing expertise.
"We need to engage experts and make a bipartisan effort to lower costs and increase access," Elliott said.
A poll from Arkansas Talk Business & Politics - Hendrix College completed Oct. 13 showed a close race between the two candidates, with 46% for Hill and 45.5% for Elliot with a 4.9% margin of error.
Early voting starts Monday at seven vote centers throughout the county — the Faulkner County Courthouse, Faulkner County library, Agape ACTS Church, Greenbrier City Events Center, Mayflower City Hall, McGee Sports Center, Conway Regional Medical Center and Vilonia First Baptist Church. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays Oct. 19-30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
