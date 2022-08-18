Submitted photos
Congressman French Hill was guest speaker at Wednesday's meeting of the Conway Noon Lions Club at Story Library on the Central Baptist College campus. Congressman Hill was introduced to the club by Lion Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker and Lion President Gary Cox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.