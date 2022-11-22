For the first time since the pandemic hit, Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) hosted a Teddy Bear Clinic on Thursday.
The purpose of the event was to make kids feel more comfortable with doctors, dentists and firefighters.
“As part of the clinic we are able to perform child health, vision and hearing screenings. If a referral is needed we refer them to the appropriate doctors,” HIPPY Director Tammy Westerman said.
Children walked through several stations with their favorite stuffed animal in hand. The animals were assessed, diagnosed and treated during the rotations.
The stations focused on oral health, hearing and vision screenings, child safety and more.
WoodmenLife Insurance Company’s Michael West helped families fill out forms for a child identification kit that allows parents or guardians to fill out as much information as they would like in the event that their child comes up missing.
“They can put a hair sample in there. We can also put fingerprints in there, and then nicknames the child goes by … You can put a picture in there or you can just send them a digital picture, but you can hand them all the information that they would need to help identify the child and hopefully return them safely,” West said.
The health department offered flu shots at a station and the Conway Fire Department brought a fire truck by the McGee Center for children to explore.
“The Teddy Bear Clinic is very dear to my heart. I love seeing the children participate. They get so excited. I love that the Lions Club has been able to refer several children to optometrist and then be able to receive glasses. These children would have most likely gone years before their eye problems were recognized,” Westerman said. “I also love seeing the community come together to volunteer and be a part of this clinic.”
Volunteers from Conway High School worked at different stations, including an X-ray station where the kids could get a “print out” of their stuffed animal’s X-ray.
“We are part of the EMT program throughout Conway High School, the school’s medical program and so our teacher presented us this opportunity and we are all really interested in going into the medical field,” Conway High School student Camille Lambert said. “We also love kids and we love just working in our community and so we thought this would just be a good way to connect and also practice a lot of the skills that we’ve already learned.”
HIPPY decided to host a clinic this year after two years without it. They’d originally partnered with the UCA nursing program years ago before taking on the event themselves. The HIPPY program hopes to keep it up each year.
The HIPPY program is a home-based kindergarten readiness program that is free of cost to the families they serve. It provides a 30-week curriculum, nine books and a home visitor assigned to help guide lessons.
“We have 6-9 group meetings a year where families and children get to interact with each other. We serve 216 children between the ages of 2 1/2 to 5 years old in Faulkner, Conway and Perry Counties and are funded through the Arkansas Better Chance program,” Westerman said.
HIPPY hosted a clinic in Greenbrier the day before. Both clinics were made possible through the help of local volunteers and HIPPY employees.
“It is such a joy and a pleasure to work with these families helping their children prepare for kindergarten. [This clinic] is just such a great event to participate in for children to become familiar with what it’s like to go visit the doctor whether it’s for sickness or wellness,” HIPPY employee Ana Gwatney said.
The HIPPY program is always looking for recruits for the kindergarten readiness program. For more information, visit their Facebook page at River Valley HIPPY Program.
