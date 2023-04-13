St. Joseph Elementary School had its “Way of the Cross” presentation during Holy Week last week in which first graders reenacted the condemnation, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Hispanic community within St. Joseph Church performed a Living Stations of the Cross on Good Friday on the middle school playground.
That presentation had another connection to St. Joseph School in that the man portraying Jesus Christ was Samuel Ramirez. He and his wife, Blanca, are the proud parents of Abby, Edith and Sophia Ramirez, all of whom attend the school.
