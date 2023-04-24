The Historic Arkansas Museum (HAM), an agency of Arkansas Heritage, will host its 50th annual Territorial Fair from 1-5 p.m. May 7 on the historic grounds, 200 E. 3rd St. in Little Rock.
This year’s theme is “Herbs and Artists,” highlighting the 50th year of the herb garden on the historic grounds.
Hands-on activities, living history performances and live demonstrations will illustrate what life was like during Arkansas’s early days including music, pictures in the 1830s pleasure wagon and dancing around the maypole with members of the Arkansas Country Dance Society.
The museum will also offer herb-centric activities including making soap, herbed butter and seasoning satchels. The Herb Society of America, Arkansas Unit, will serve herbed drinks and treats while answering visitor questions.
Calm+Confidence Beekeeping and Loblolly Creamery’s ice cream truck will be on site during the event. Music will include Sugar on the Floor, fiddling by Ricky Russell, Lark in the Morning and Artists United.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.